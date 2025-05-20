Menu Explore
Ganga E-way construction: Two world records created in 24 hrs

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2025 09:10 AM IST

First record made by laying 34.24 lane kilometres bituminous concrete in 24 hours in Hardoi-Unnao division (Package-3), second set by installing 10 km of Thrie beam crash barriers in a single day

LUCKNOW Construction of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh created two world records in 24 hours – 10-km crash barriers were installed and 34.24 lane kilometer bituminous concrete was laid in a day. Representatives from the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records visited the site, validated the records, and issued official certificates, stated a release.

UPEIDA is executing the project, which is likely to be completed in November this year. (Pic for representation)
UPEIDA is executing the project, which is likely to be completed in November this year. (Pic for representation)

On achieving the milestone, chief minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X: “Uttar Pradesh soars to new heights! This achievement is the result of excellent planning, technical expertise and committed teamwork of @upeidaofficial. Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, #NewUttarPradesh is now becoming an infrastructure state of global standards.”

The first record was made by laying 34.24 lane kilometres bituminous concrete in 24 hours in Hardoi-Unnao division (Package-3). This involved covering 1,71,210 square metres using 20,105 cubic meters of bituminous mix — the most significant construction work completed in 24 hours globally.

The previous record of 27 lane kilometers, set in 2023 on the Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway, was surpassed. The work was executed using five hot mix plants, each with a capacity of 200 TPH (tonnes per hour).

The second world record was set by installing 10 km of Thrie beam crash barriers in a single day — a first in the history of expressway construction.

To uphold international standards, the expressway’s ride quality and user comfort were being evaluated using artificial intelligence technology developed by ETH Zurich, Switzerland.

The construction work was being done by M/s Adani Enterprises Limited while M/s Patel Infrastructure Limited was credited with executing the record-setting work.

UPEIDA was executing the project likely to be completed in November this year.

Ganga E-way construction: Two world records created in 24 hrs
