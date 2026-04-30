Ganga Expressway a boost for Mahabharat, Jain circuits and Sambhal religious tourism hub

The inauguration of the Ganga Expressway has unlocked a new tourism corridor, significantly enhancing the reach and appeal of the state’s Mahabharat Circuit, Jain Circuit and the emerging Sambhal religious tourism hub. The expressway is also set to elevate Sambhal as an emerging religious destination.

One of the biggest beneficiaries is Hastinapur, a major pilgrimage centre for the Jain community. Improved connectivity is expected to increase footfall from Delhi-NCR and western UP.

Key attractions such as the Pandeshwar Mahadev Temple, Karan Mandir, the Ulta Khera Excavation Site and the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary are now set to witness stronger tourist movement, combining mythology with eco-tourism.

The expressway is also set to elevate Sambhal as an emerging religious destination. With development underway at the Kurukshetra-linked pilgrimage site, faster connectivity from Meerut, Hapur and Lucknow-side markets is expected to position Sambhal as a viable short-stay spiritual destination.

In Hapur, destinations such as the Avantika Devi, Vasudev, Shri Ramchandra Virajman and Parshuram temples are now more accessible.

Similarly, Lakshagriha, linked to Mahabharat lore, is expected to see renewed tourist interest.

Further east, the expressway connects key spiritual and eco-tourism sites, including the Vaneshwar Mahadev temple, eco-tourism facilities at Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, Chamunda Shaktipeeth, Maa Jwala Devi Dham Siddhpeeth and the Blackbuck Reserve in Prayagraj.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Expressway, stating that the project would provide a new identity and momentum to the state’s tourism circuits.

He emphasised that under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, infrastructure development is being evenly distributed, ensuring that all regions are integrated into the state’s growth trajectory.