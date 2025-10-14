Gangster detained at Lko airport for carrying live cartridges

LUCKNOW The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday detained a gangster at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after he was allegedly found carrying live cartridges in a prohibited zone. According to police, he is a habitual offender with a long criminal record involving cases of fraud, forgery and other offences registered at Hazratganj, Women and Sarojini Nagar police stations. (Pic for representation)

The accused, Ram Shukla alias Durgesh, 36, son of Radheshyam Shukla and a resident of Arjun Nagar under Alambagh police station limits, was caught during a routine security check, according to DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal.

CISF sub-inspector Krishnakant Singh apprehended him and recovered two live .32 bore cartridges from his possession.

“Shukla was handed over to Sarojini Nagar police and an FIR under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act was registered,” the DCP added.

According to police, he is a habitual offender with a long criminal record involving cases of fraud, forgery and other offences registered at Hazratganj, Women and Sarojini Nagar police stations.

Officials said the accused had previously been booked under several sections of the IPC and the UP Gangsters Act. His criminal history dates back to 2010, with at least seven prior FIRs, including those for cheating, forgery and gang activities.

The CISF’s action at the airport prevented a potential security breach, officials added, noting that further investigation was underway.