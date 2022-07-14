Gangster forcibly freed from police custody in Agra court

Agra An accused booked under the Gangster Act was forcibly freed from police custody on Wednesday afternoon when he was brought to the civil court here for hearing.

The policeman with the accused was hit on the head with a brick by those who got the latter freed. Senior police authorities, including inspector general (IG) Agra Range, Nachiketa Jha, SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary and SP city Vikas Kumar rushed to the spot with force from New Agra police station and a search was launched for the accused but he had not been traced when reports last came in.

“The accused was a criminal from Firozabad district and was brought to the police lock-up in civil court. He was booked in a case registered under the Gangster Act at Barhan police station of Agra and was head of a notorious gang registered with the police,” informed SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.

“This criminal was being taken from police lock-up to a court for being presented before the judicial officer when two or three of his associates came up, pushed the head constable and attacked him. They got the accused freed and all fled from the spot while alarm was raised,” the SSP said.

The absconding accused was identified as Vinay Shrotriya alias Vinay Sharma from Firozabad and headed an inter -range registered gang. The injured cop is admitted for treatment of injuries.

“The matter is being investigated and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and his associates. Police teams have been put on the alert and the borders are sealed,” said the SSP.