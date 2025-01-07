Gangster leads ‘convoy’ near DCP office in Kanpur to celebrate girlfriend’s b’day, arrested after video goes viral

KANPUR A 27-year-old gangster, who has 30 criminal cases against his name, was arrested in Kanpur on Tuesday, two days after a high-voltage drama near the office of DCP (South) in Nirala Nagar, where he celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday by leading a convoy of 12 cars, driving recklessly, performing stunts and brandishing illegal firearms, said police. The accused, Ajay Thakur, flouted traffic rules with a convoy of vehicles sans number plates. (Pic for representation)

The accused, Ajay Thakur, flouted traffic rules with a convoy of vehicles sans number plates. He was accompanied by his girlfriend who sat beside him in his vehicle. The convoy, with blaring music and dancing passengers, sped through the streets, causing a potential risk to pedestrians and other road users. Two of the cars were fitted with sirens, and one bore a political party’s flag.

The police were unaware of the incident until a purported video surfaced online, sparking public outrage. On Tuesday, the police lodged two FIRs against Ajay Thakur and arrested him.

DCP (South) Ashish Srivastava said: “We are aware of the incident involving unregistered vehicles. Investigations are underway to identify the owners, and action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act.”

When the police attempted to arrest Thakur at his residence, he reportedly climbed on to the terrace and threatened to commit suicide. He hurled bricks at cops and even struck his own head with one, said police.