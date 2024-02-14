GBC-4.0: UPSIDA to launch projects worth 1.5 lakh crore

LUCKNOW: As the UP government’s preparations for hosting the fourth edition of the Ground-breaking Ceremony (GBC-4.0) in Lucknow to implement investment proposals worth ₹10 lakh crore are in the final stage, the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is gearing up to launch proposals worth ₹1.5 lakh crore. For representation (Sourced)

This includes various significant projects covering diverse areas, such as integrated townships, malls, private industrial parks, rail coaches, logistics and warehousing, food processing, cement industry, hospitals, biofuel, and manufacturing. Once implemented, these projects will transform the image and destiny of several districts, including Chandauli, Lalitpur, Basti, Etah, Bulandshahr, Amethi, Moradabad, and Jhansi, contributing to their economic growth along with the overall development of the state.

UPSIDA had received proposals worth more than ₹3.5 lakh crore through the Global Investors’ Summit held in February last. Out of these, it is going to implement projects worth ₹1.5 lakh crore in GBC-4.0, a government press release said.

Integrated township project in Chandauli will provide 18,000 jobs

Through GBC-4.0, an integrated township is being constructed in Chandauli with an investment of ₹7,000 crores. The township, to be built on 333 acres, will be covered under Tourism Policy 2022, Logistics Policy 2022, Industrial Policy 2022, Non-polluting Industry, Education, Health, Housing, PM Awas, etc. Through this, the state government will be able to create 6,000 jobs in Chandauli.

Additionally, integrated township and malls will be developed in Chandauli by World Trade Centre Noida Development Company. Through this, 12,000 jobs will be created. Altogether, these two projects alone will generate 18,000 jobs in Chandauli.

LBS coach factory in Jhansi, food processing plant in Chitrakoot

Many big projects of UPSIDA will take shape through GBC-4.0 in Bundelkhand region as well. Under this, the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. in Jhansi will establish LBS coach and track works at a cost of ₹2,840 crore. This will create 1,500 jobs. Similarly, Varun Beverages in Bargarh, Chitrakoot, will invest ₹1,252 crore to set up its processing unit to produce fruit pulp and fruit juice-based drinks, potentially creating 1,500 jobs.

Projects will be launched in more than 45 districts

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari informed that the authority has prepared MoUs worth about ₹1.5 lakh crore for the launch of projects in 45 districts of the state during GBC-4.0. The MoUs will lead to the setting up of more than 3,500 units, with Mathura receiving an investment of ₹6,660 crore for its various industrial areas.