GBCs to be held in all U.P. districts simultaneously

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 10:32 PM IST

An official spokesman said final preparations were underway for the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC). The district magistrates would play a crucial role in organizing the event in the districts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government said on Friday that the groundbreaking ceremony 4.0 being held at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan (IGP) here would be simultaneously organised in all the 75 districts of the state on February 19.

Preparations under way for the breaking ceremony at IGP in Lucknow. (HT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘bhumi poojan’ at the groundbreaking ceremony to implement about 14500 investment proposals worth 10.15 lakh crore across the state.

An official spokesman said final preparations were underway for the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC). The district magistrates would play a crucial role in organizing the event in the districts. A total of 14,537 projects with an investment of 10. 15 lakh crore are fully prepared to be implemented. These include 300 projects with an investment of 500 crores, 895 projects with an investment ranging from 100 to 500 crores, 4,577 initiatives with investments ranging from 10 to 100 crores and 8,735 projects with an investment of 1 to 10 crores. After the implementation of all these projects, more than 34 lakh jobs will be generated.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that during the district-level events, exhibitions showcasing the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative should be set up. Additionally, the ground verification for ready projects should be completed with 100 percent accuracy. The district level events will offer glimpses of the evolving landscape of Uttar Pradesh, transforming into ‘Udyam Pradesh,’ before investors and local entrepreneurs. The main programme of the groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow will be broadcast live at the district events.

