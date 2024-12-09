‘GDP is declining’: Akhilesh accuses BJP of mismanaging economy

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of mismanaging the economy, leading to rising inflation, unemployment, and widespread hardship for the public. He alleged that the BJP’s policies favour big businesses while neglecting the needs of ordinary citizens. Yadav alleged that the BJP’s policies favour big businesses (File photo)

“The GDP is declining, and the public is reeling under inflation, corruption, and joblessness. The BJP government has ignored the struggles of the middle class and the poor. Essential items like pulses, spices, petrol, and LPG have become unaffordable, draining people’s pockets,” Yadav said in a statement.

Yadav slammed the BJP’s economic policies, labelling demonetisation and GST as catastrophic decisions that have crippled businesses. “The BJP’s profiteering policies have pushed the economy into a crisis. Businesses have been ruined, jobs lost, and incomes reduced, while expenses keep rising,” he stated.

“The BJP government is spreading hatred in the country. It is destroying harmony. It is throwing the country into communal fire,” added Yadav.

The SP chief accused the BJP of catering to industrialists, alleging that the party collects hefty donations from them in return for unchecked profiteering. “Under this government, there is unchecked looting in every sector, and the public bears the burden,” he added.

Highlighting governance failures, Yadav said development in the state has stalled.

Yadav expressed confidence in the public’s ability to see through the BJP’s tactics. “The public is aware of the BJP’s propaganda and is determined to remove it from power. In 2027, the Samajwadi Party will form a government under the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) alliance,” he added.