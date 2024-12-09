Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘GDP is declining’: Akhilesh accuses BJP of mismanaging economy

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 09, 2024 09:08 PM IST

Yadav slammed the BJP’s economic policies, labelling demonetisation and GST as catastrophic decisions that have crippled businesses.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of mismanaging the economy, leading to rising inflation, unemployment, and widespread hardship for the public. He alleged that the BJP’s policies favour big businesses while neglecting the needs of ordinary citizens.

Yadav alleged that the BJP’s policies favour big businesses (File photo)
Yadav alleged that the BJP’s policies favour big businesses (File photo)

“The GDP is declining, and the public is reeling under inflation, corruption, and joblessness. The BJP government has ignored the struggles of the middle class and the poor. Essential items like pulses, spices, petrol, and LPG have become unaffordable, draining people’s pockets,” Yadav said in a statement.

Yadav slammed the BJP’s economic policies, labelling demonetisation and GST as catastrophic decisions that have crippled businesses. “The BJP’s profiteering policies have pushed the economy into a crisis. Businesses have been ruined, jobs lost, and incomes reduced, while expenses keep rising,” he stated.

“The BJP government is spreading hatred in the country. It is destroying harmony. It is throwing the country into communal fire,” added Yadav.

The SP chief accused the BJP of catering to industrialists, alleging that the party collects hefty donations from them in return for unchecked profiteering. “Under this government, there is unchecked looting in every sector, and the public bears the burden,” he added.

Highlighting governance failures, Yadav said development in the state has stalled.

Yadav expressed confidence in the public’s ability to see through the BJP’s tactics. “The public is aware of the BJP’s propaganda and is determined to remove it from power. In 2027, the Samajwadi Party will form a government under the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) alliance,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On