Girdhari Vishwakarma encounter - SC dismisses plea seeking FIR against cops, CBI probe
The Supreme Court has turned down the plea of slain gangster Kanhaiya alias Girdhari Vishwakarma’s brother Sanjay Kumar Vishwakarma seeking an FIR against police officials of Lucknow involved in the encounter of his brother and a CBI probe into the incident.
Girdhari Vishwakarma, a key accused the murder case of Mafioso-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Ajit Singh, was shot dead in an encounter with the Gomti Nagar police, Lucknow, when he allegedly tried to escape during his three-day custody remand on February 14 this year. Ajit Singh was killed in a shootout at Kathauta crossing in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand police station limits on January 6.
A division bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Krishna Murari passed the order on March 15 which was uploaded on the court’s website on Tuesday.
“An FIR has already been registered (in the case),” said the court. “In view of the notification dated March 7, 2021, appointing a retired high court judge as a single member commission of inquiry with headquarters at Lucknow to make enquiry into the unfortunate incident within two months and considering that the Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has also taken cognizance of the unfortunate incident, we are not inclined to entertain this petition,” the court observed.
“It hardly needs mention that these authorities may, if, they deem necessary, take the assistance of the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other investigating agency. The writ petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” the court added.
The Lucknow police had arrested Girdhari from New Delhi on January 11 last.
Police have secured the CCTV footage of the hotel, where the press conference was held, which later saw a scuffle between Akhilesh Yadav's security personnel and a few journalists.
A senior Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti functionary said that the saints and seers were given IT notices for money that they never received and threatened an agitation if action was not taken against officials responsible for the notices.
