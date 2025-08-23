Give priority to ‘Make in India’ in procuring e-buses: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed that priority be given to ‘Made in UP’ in the procurement of e-buses, stressing that buses manufactured within the state should be preferred to boost local industry and create employment. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Reviewing the transport department and UPSRTC, the CM asked officials to ensure passenger safety, convenience and revenue growth remain at the core of operations. He called for faster construction of modern bus stations, promotion of electric mobility, and strict enforcement of road safety norms, including the “No Helmet–No Fuel” rule.

Officials informed the CM that 23 bus stations were being developed under the PPP model, with 54 more in the second phase, while 50 others are under construction. Eight EV depots are also coming up, each equipped with universal high-capacity chargers. Yogi directed that new routes be identified and private participation encouraged for smoother services.

Highlighting achievements, the CM noted that over 78 lakh passengers availed free travel on Raksha Bandhan. In 2024-25, 37.9 lakh new vehicles were registered, with more than 11 lakh added this fiscal till June. To push e-mobility, tax and fee exemptions worth ₹942 crore have been granted.

He also instructed the transport department to strengthen coordination with police and adopt modern technology to reduce road accidents.