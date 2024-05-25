Gkp university ropes in students to increase voter turnout in 3 dists

Lucknow To increase voter turnout in in Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Deoria, the three districts of east Uttar Pradesh that go to poll on June 1 in the seventh phase of polling , Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University has roped in its 3 lakh students enrolled in different colleges in these three districts, as per an official . DDU, Gorakhpur has also inaugurated Voters Wall to facilitate teachers and students to upload selfie after casting vote with inked finger. (HT FILE)

“DDU has its affiliated colleges in three districts---Gorakhpur, Basti and Deoria---that account for three lakh students. We have given a call that every student must convince 10 voters to exercise their voting rights. We have asked our university and college staff to motivate 10 voters each. This way we are reaching out to over 30 lakh voters,” said Poonam Tandon, vice chancellor of the University.

DDU, Gorakhpur has also inaugurated Voters Wall to facilitate teachers and students to upload selfie after casting vote with inked finger.

VC Poonam Tandon has appealed that all the people associated with the university who have voted or are going to vote, must upload their selfies after voting.

A voter awareness programme was organized for newly registered voters in National Service Scheme of Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University . Social worker and motivational speaker Jokhan, who was present in the programme, motivated the newly registered voters and said that in democracy, the future of the country was decided by voting, so it was important that all the young voters, along with exercising their vote, encouraged others to vote .