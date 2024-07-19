Global outage: 12 flights cancelled, 20 delayed in Lko

The global Microsoft outage hit flight operations at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow too on Friday, with 12 flights being cancelled (six arrivals and six departures). For representation only (HT File Photo)

The outage caused significant disruptions, affecting various critical processes such as booking, check-in, and access to boarding passes. As a result, 20 flights faced delays, including 14 departures, inconveniencing numerous passengers.

Passengers standing in serpentine queues were advised to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information and to allow extra time for check-in and other airport procedures as the system recovery process continues.

Hundreds of passengers who came to catch flights had to return dejected after the cancellation of flights by the airlines due to reasons beyond their control.

Despite efforts, disruptions caused frustration among travellers, many of whom had to adjust their plans at the last minute. As can be expected in the situation, some passengers had heated arguments with airlines’ staff when they informed them about the cancellations of their flights.

The spokesperson of Lucknow airport said, “The IT outage not only affected the flights but also the functioning of banks, trading, payment systems etc. The IT outage caused disruption in daily work at the airport. Everyone knows such systems and technology is designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, but if such an outage occurs then it can lead to widespread disruptions. The number of cancelled flights would have been more had most of the airlines not resorted to manual working.”