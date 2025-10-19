Edit Profile
    Gold, silver keep festive glitter intact in Lucknow

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 6:38 AM IST
    By Godhooli Sharma
    About 42 kg gold worth ₹55.61 crore was sold in the market during the day, which was less than 52kg gold worth ₹42.12 crore last Dhanteras (HT Photo)
    The sale of precious metals clocked good numbers in terms of money, but the quantity sold was lower compared to the previous year

    LUCKNOW As Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on Saturday, the sale of gold and silver clocked good numbers in terms of money, but the quantity sold was lower compared to the previous year. Jewellers attributed this to the dip in prices of precious metals earlier this week which led to people restricting their purchases to smaller quantities in anticipation of a further dip.

    The reduced price of 10 gms 24 carat gold was 1,32,400 while the price of 1 kg silver came down to 1,71,000. About 42 kg gold worth 55.61 crore was sold in the market during the day, which was less than 52kg gold worth 42.12 crore last Dhanteras. But in terms of business, it was the second highest in 21 years with the highest being 60.65 crore on Dhanteras in 2012.

    For the third consecutive year, silver broke its own records in terms of business. About 850 kg of silver worth 14.54 crore was sold. The sale in terms of business was the maximum in 21 years, while the quantity of silver sold was the second highest, as per the charts with 1000 kg being sold on Dhanteras in 2024, shared Adesh Jain, senior vice-president, Chowk Sarrafa Association.

    “The main reason for the dip in sales in terms of quantities is the sudden dip in prices from all time high prices - which was 5,000 decrease in gold and 25000 decrease in silver prices. Many people restricted their purchases to smaller quantities, anticipating further dip in the market. After the implementation of Goods and Service Taxes (GST), there was a decrease in gold sales on Dhanteras from 95 kgs in 2017 to 29 kgs in 2018. There has been a gradual upward trend in terms of quantity sold for the last couple of years. This year, however, about 10 kg less gold was sold than last year. While in terms of silver, the quantity dipped after an upward trend of three consecutive years,” said Jain.

    The utensils market also saw brisk business throughout the day. Lucknow Metal Merchants’ Association president Harishchandra Agrawal said utensils worth more than 100 crore were sold on the occasion.

    • Godhooli Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Godhooli Sharma

      Godhooli Sharma is working as Senior Content Creator and is based in Lucknow. She majorly covers Education and Science beats alongside cultural and human-interest stories. Being a creative person inside out, she believes in pulling out some soft stories which can help in bringing positivity to society. Besides writing she enjoys photography, painting and travelling.Read More

    © 2025 HindustanTimes