Golf carts to enhance visitor mobility at riverfront, Janeshwar park

: To improving public amenities and enhance the overall visitor experience, the state government is set to introduce 16 golf carts at prominent locations in Gomti Riverfront and Janeshwar Mishra Park. At the Janeshwar Mishra Park, five carts will be positioned near gate numbers 1 & 2, and five others near gate numbers 6 & 7 (File photo)

This initiative is part of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to modernise urban infrastructure and provide high-quality services to the citizens, officials said. The goal is to offer eco-friendly transport options and better mobility for visitors, they added.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has already begun the process of deploying six golf carts at two designated points along the riverfront and ten carts at four points within the Janeshwar Mishra Park to ensure seamless mobility for the visitors.

As per LDA Vice-Chairman Prathmesh Kumar, three golf carts will be stationed on both the right and left banks of the riverfront. At the Janeshwar Mishra Park, five carts will be positioned near gate numbers 1 & 2, and five others near gate numbers 6 & 7.

Once operational, the golf carts will play a crucial role in making these two public spaces more accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages, LDA officials said. The number of golf carts can be increased in the future based on rising footfall and demand, they added.