Golf carts to glide through Lko’s heritage zone, heavy vehicles out

The iconic heritage stretch from Tilewali Masjid to Chota Imambara is set for a significant facelift, aimed at enhancing tourist experiences. In a meeting chaired by district authorities on Wednesday, district officials finalised plans to introduce walking tours and regulated golf cart services across the 1.2-kilometre stretch, while ensuring stricter traffic management in the area. To decongest the area, heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited from operating or parking near key heritage sites (Sourced)

To decongest the area, heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited from operating or parking near key heritage sites like the Imambara and Ghanta Ghar in Chowk. Heavy vehicles will be allowed parking only in designated zones outside the core heritage area. Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have been tasked with expanding parking capacity behind Ghanta Ghar.

Additionally, illegally parked vehicles along roadsides will be promptly removed using cranes to maintain smooth traffic flow.

The meeting, under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob at the commissioner’s conference hall, also proposed designated stands for golf carts and e-rickshaws at key locations in the heritage zone. These vehicles will operate under strict regulations to preserve the area’s aesthetic charm while providing convenient transportation options for visitors.

Officials also recommended relocating vending zones blocking pathways to designated vendor areas.