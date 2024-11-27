Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Golf carts to glide through Lko’s heritage zone, heavy vehicles out

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 28, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Lucknow district officials finalised plans to introduce walking tours and regulated golf cart services across the 1.2-kilometre stretch, while ensuring stricter traffic management in the area.

The iconic heritage stretch from Tilewali Masjid to Chota Imambara is set for a significant facelift, aimed at enhancing tourist experiences. In a meeting chaired by district authorities on Wednesday, district officials finalised plans to introduce walking tours and regulated golf cart services across the 1.2-kilometre stretch, while ensuring stricter traffic management in the area.

To decongest the area, heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited from operating or parking near key heritage sites (Sourced)
To decongest the area, heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited from operating or parking near key heritage sites (Sourced)

To decongest the area, heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited from operating or parking near key heritage sites like the Imambara and Ghanta Ghar in Chowk. Heavy vehicles will be allowed parking only in designated zones outside the core heritage area. Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have been tasked with expanding parking capacity behind Ghanta Ghar.

Additionally, illegally parked vehicles along roadsides will be promptly removed using cranes to maintain smooth traffic flow.

The meeting, under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob at the commissioner’s conference hall, also proposed designated stands for golf carts and e-rickshaws at key locations in the heritage zone. These vehicles will operate under strict regulations to preserve the area’s aesthetic charm while providing convenient transportation options for visitors.

Officials also recommended relocating vending zones blocking pathways to designated vendor areas.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On