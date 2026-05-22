Gonda murder case: Month-old video of post-bail procession sends UP councillor back to jail

Nothing goes away in the digital era , certainly not a month-old victory procession video on social media. Parsapur police arrested Udaybhan Singh again on Tuesday night (May 19) and produced him before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody, on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A BJP councillor in Gonda district learnt that the hard way after videos of a celebratory rally taken out following his release on bail in a murder case resurfaced online and eventually led to his re-arrest for allegedly violating bail conditions.

Udaybhan Singh alias Lallan Singh, an accused in the 2024 murder of Samajwadi Party leader Om Prakash Singh, was arrested again and sent back to jail nearly a month after securing conditional bail from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. Police said Singh had spent nearly 21 months in jail before being granted bail on April 15, 2026. Soon after his release from Gonda divisional jail, his supporters allegedly organised a 25-km-long victory procession from the jail to his residence in Raja Tola area of Parsapur.

Videos of the rally, widely circulated on social media, purportedly showed supporters travelling in a convoy of luxury vehicles and motorcycles while raising slogans such as “Lallan Dada Zindabad” and “Jail ka tala toot gaya, sher hamara chhoot gaya”.

According to police, the procession also passed through the locality where the family of slain SP leader Om Prakash Singh resides. The victim’s family alleged that the rally created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the area, with women and children in the household reportedly left terrified by the slogan-shouting and show of strength.

Though the procession ended within hours, the videos continued circulating online long afterward—ultimately becoming the basis for police action. Officials said the matter came to notice publicly on April 19 after the clips gained wider attention on social media, prompting an inquiry into whether the procession violated the conditions imposed while granting bail.

Superintendent of police Vineet Jaiswal said adherence to bail conditions was mandatory and any attempt to create fear, influence witnesses or disturb public order would attract strict action.

Following the inquiry, Parsapur police arrested Singh again on Tuesday night (May 19) and produced him before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody, on Wednesday.

Om Prakash Singh, 45, was murdered inside his house in Parsapur town on July 19, 2024. Police said he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in an alleged fallout of political rivalry linked to the 2023 municipal elections.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of the victim’s wife, named Udaybhan Singh, his three sons — Suraj, Nandan and Dharmveer — and another accused, Rohit Singh. After the murder, Udaybhan Singh had absconded and police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest before he was eventually apprehended during a police encounter on July 23, 2024.