Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused to be shifted to Lucknow today
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the security breach at Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath temple on April 3, will be brought to Lucknow by UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Tuesday after a special court of ATS in Lucknow granted his seven days custody remand for further interrogation, said senior ATS officials here on Monday.
Additional director general of police of UP ATS, Naveen Arora, confirmed that the ATS court has granted seven days police custody remand from Tuesday, and the accused will be further interrogated on the basis of new information collected about him and his intentions behind the attack on the temple.
Arora added that the ATS will take the custody of the accused on Tuesday and bring him to Lucknow.
Abbasi is presently lodged in Gorakhpur jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after his police custody remand ended on April 16.
“The accused will be brought to Lucknow from Gorakhpur under the security of ATS commandos,” Arora added.
On April 3 evening, Abbasi, an IIT-Mumbai graduate, had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked the security personnel at its gate when challenged. In the process, Abbasi injured two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables with a sickle, but his bid to enter the premises was foiled, and he was arrested.
The security staff seized the sickle used in the attack and a knife from his possession.
The police official said the case was already transferred to the special court of ATS in Lucknow last week after the investigation agency invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused on April 16. The UAPA section 16 for terrorist act, section 18 (terror conspiracy), section 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation), and section 40 (offence of raising funds for a terrorist organisation) have been invoked against Abbasi.
The Gorakhnath temple premises in Gorakhpur also houses the residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the head priest of the temple. The CM was not present on the temple premises at the time of the attack.
-
Many takers for BHU’s financial assistance loan scheme
There are many takers for Banaras Hindu University's newly launched financial assistance loan scheme to support its students from economically weaker sections. So far 103 applications from eligible students have been approved and 200 more applications are in the pipeline, BHU officials said. Around 1000 students will be provided financial assistance in the first phase. Vice chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain said the loan scheme was an attempt to help needy students continue their education.
-
SPPU students seek online option for next semester exams
The Savitribai Phule Pune University will hold its next semester examination from May 2 in the offline mode, its first after the Covid outbreak. The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams. The Nagpur university in a notification issued to its affiliated colleges instructed to give both options to students for the semester examinations beginning mid-May.
-
Active cases increase by 50%, no decision on masks yet
PUNE The state has been reporting a rise in new and active Covid-19 cases since the past one week. However, the Maharashtra government is still not set on reintroducing masks as mandatory Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and will instead keep a watch on the situation for the next 4-5 days, said health officials. Despite active cases rising, hospitalisations in major cities which have reported higher caseload have not seen any significant increase.
-
NCB seizes 2400kg of marijuana from a truck in Fatehpur, one held
Narcotics Control Bureau seized over 2400 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹24 crore in Fatehpur district while being smuggled from Odisha on Monday, said, senior police officials. A senior NCB official confirmed the seizure from a truck coming from Angul in Odisha under Bakewar police station limits of Fatehpur on Monday morning. The police said further investigation is underway.
-
Pune district reports 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 207 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,337 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday a total of 17.98 million doses have been registered.
