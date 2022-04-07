Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gorakhnath Temple attack: Additional security deployed at CM Yogi Adityanath's residence

In addition to heightened security, people are being allowed to enter the residence only after thorough questioning and checking, reports said.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT file)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Days after a man attacked security personnel outside Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhnath Temple, leaving two policemen injured, security has been tightened at the official Lucknow residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan has reported, citing media reports.

According to the report, two units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the chief minister’s residence, which is located at 5, Kalidas Marg, of the state capital. The CRPF security is in addition to the already existing cover provided by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Also, anyone entering the residence will be allowed in only after thorough questioning and checking, it said.

The report further said that a full-proof plan is being devised to increase security at the Gorakhnath Temple as well; Gorakhpur is the home turf of chief minister Adityanath, who is the head priest of the temple. The BJP leader visited the city on Monday to took stock of the situation and meet the injured policemen. It was during this visit that he instructed senior police officials to review the temple’s security and prepare strategy to prevent any future incident of a similar sort.

At present, the number of policemen guarding the facility has been increased, while arrangements are also being put in place to get them trained under officials from the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF) and central forces.

The accused, IIT-Mumbai graduate Murtaza Abbasi, is being probed by the UP ATS for suspected terror links.

