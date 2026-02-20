Gorakhpur: Licence of private hospital cancelled over botched cataract surgeries

The licence of a private hospital in Sikriganj town in Gorakhpur was cancelled on Friday after a post-surgical infection following cataract operations left 12 patients permanently blind. Twelve patients allegedly lost vision permanently in the operated eye. (For representation)

District magistrate Deepak Meena ordered immediate cancellation of the licence of New Rajesh Hi-Tech Hospital after a magisterial inquiry, headed by additional district magistrate (ADM) Sahdev Mishra, submitted its report on Thursday evening.

According to officials, around 20 patients developed serious infections after undergoing cataract surgeries at the facility on February 2. Of these, 12 patients allegedly lost vision permanently in the operated eye.

Taking cognisance of media reports, the district magistrate had ordered a magisterial inquiry on February 12. The inquiry team recorded statements of affected patients and examined relevant documents before submitting its findings. Earlier, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Kumar Jha had also constituted a three-member probe committee headed by ACMO Dr AK Choudhary.

During the investigation, authorities sealed the hospital’s operation theatre and collected samples of medicines and surgical equipment, along with verification of the operating doctor’s professional qualifications.

Officials said Streptococcus bacteria were found on a machine used during the procedures, which is believed to have caused the infections. The probe pointed to serious lapses in sterilisation, infection-control practices and surgical procedures.

Authorities said that 30 cataract surgeries were performed during a camp organised at the hospital. Within 24 hours of the operations, several patients reported severe pain, swelling, and discharge of pus from the operated eye.

The inquiry concluded that 12 patients suffered permanent vision loss due to the infection. The CMO confirmed that the hospital’s licence had been revoked with immediate effect.

Dr Jha further stated that the health department had formed inspection teams to review other private hospitals in the district to ensure compliance with sterilisation and infection-control standards. He also noted that no formal written complaint had been received from the affected patients so far, and therefore, no FIR had been registered.