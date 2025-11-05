Gorakhpur stopover: Priyanka asks workers to gear up for political change in UP after Bihar

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a brief halt at Gorakhpur Airport on Wednesday while en route to Bihar to address election meetings in districts going to polls in the second and final phase on November 11. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File)

She was accorded a warm welcome by local Congress leaders and workers during her stopover. Priyanka reviewed the organisational status, interacted with district office-bearers, and instructed them to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

“Priyanka ji inquired about the district organisation and encouraged us to expand the party’s base among all sections of society. People are increasingly joining Congress due to growing discontent with the current central and state governments’ policies,” district president Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Senior Congress leader Gorakh Lal Srivastava said Priyanka Gandhi motivated workers to stay united and focus on real issues. “The wave of change witnessed in Bihar will soon reach Uttar Pradesh. We must be prepared -- strengthen the organisation, stay united, and connect with people on real issues,” he quoted her as saying.

Surheeta Karim, a member of the local Congress delegation that met Priyanka, said she urged leaders to prioritise grassroots mobilisation, public outreach, and trust-building among people.

“Priyanka ji’s message has energised the cadre in Purvanchal. The organisation will soon hold regional workshops to enhance booth-level preparedness,” senior leader Jayant Pathak added.