Governance, Global Investors Summit on menu as Yogi Adityanath hosts millets dinner for ministers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked ministers to monitor development projects, visit districts under their charge and review functioning of their respective departments every week. The cabinet ministers should also invite ministers of state to such meetings and give them responsibility in implementation of public interest projects.

Yogi Adityanath hosted dinner with a millets-based menu for the ministers keeping in view the United Nations declaring 2023 as the year of millets. India was celebrating 2023 as the year of millets under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministers should also hold such lunches/dinners for public representatives and intellectuals in their areas, the chief minister.

He said the groups of ministers set up after formation of this government had sent a positive message. He said ministers incharge of different districts were being named and they will remain in charge of the respective districts for one year.

Presiding over a meeting of the council of ministers, the chief minister said the international and domestic roadshows, along with the district level investors’ conventions, had received an encouraging response ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023). He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit-2023 on February 10. The inaugural ceremony would be linked to all the districts and local investors should be invited to the district level programmes, the chief minister added.

He said the district level programmes would be organised simultaneously and open investment opportunities in all the 75 districts.

The GIS-2023 would be unprecedented, he said.

Calling for quality of development works to be checked, he said a review should also be conducted of issues concerning women security, SCs and STs, police patrolling, crime against children and action against gangsters. He said review of aspirational development blocks should also be conducted if there was any in the district under the charge of minister. Meetings of district level monitoring committees and Udyog Bandhus should be held regularly, he said. The ministers incharge should remain updated and visit their respective districts at regular intervals at least for 24 hours, he said.

The law and order situation and government schemes should reviewed, the chief minister said, adding that ministers should hold a direct dialogue with the people during their tours to districts.

He said the ministers should hold surprise inspections of development blocks and tehsils and have ‘sahbhoj’ in the Dalit areas.