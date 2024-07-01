Government invites applications from farmers for subsidy on agricultural equipment

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited online applications for subsidies on agricultural equipment for crop residue management under the Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue (CRM) scheme, which offers subsidies on agricultural equipment for crop residue management. HT Image

“Farmers can apply for this subsidy online from July 2 to July 16,” a government spokesman said here on Tuesday.

Under the Scheme, applications for various agricultural equipment such as the super straw management system (Super SMS), happy seeder/smart seeder, super seeder, paddy straw chopper/shredder/mulcher, shrub master/rotary slasher, surface seeder, hydraulic reversible MB plough etc will be accepted from noon on July 2 until 12 midnight on July 16.

“Farmers can apply online by clicking the “Remove Token for Subsidy on Machine” link on the departmental portal at https://www.agriculture.up.gov.in ,” he said.

Under the scheme a farmer’s family (husband or wife) can purchase one or more types of equipment from the approved list within a financial year.

The rural entrepreneurs and the farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are eligible beneficiaries of this scheme, which provides subsidies of up to 50 per cent on agricultural equipment for crop residue management and up to 80 per cent on custom hiring centres.

During the e-lottery, in addition to selecting beneficiaries according to the target, a waiting list will also be generated, prioritising up to 50 per cent of the target. If the target is not met initially, beneficiaries will be chosen from this waiting list in sequence based on the e-lottery results.

During the application process, farmers must pay the specified security amount online for each machine. This security amount will be refunded if the target still needs to be met or the farmer’s application is not selected in the e-lottery.