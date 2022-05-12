Govt aims to double users of UPCOP app
As part of its 100 days’ planning, the state home department aims to double the number of users of UP Police citizens application —UPCOP, which provides 27 types of services to public, including online registration of FIRs, said home department officials here on Tuesday.
Directives have been issued to double the users of UPCOP application in every district while police officials have been asked to encourage people to register themselves to get different types of services online, stated the home department’s press note.
The app designed by UP Police technical services was launched on January 2019. It assists people to get their FIRs registered without visiting police stations and also helps evaluate performance of police stations by senior authorities.
The application has multiple features to get information or report complaints related to lost articles, details of stolen or recovered vehicles and other services related to senior citizens and physically challenged people.
Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said this application provides services like registration of FIRs related to missing and stolen articles. He said other online services available through this application include character verification, employees’ verification, tenant verification as well as domestic help verification.
Police officials have been asked to make people aware about the application as it will save time and ensure 100% registration of FIRs in many cases, he said.
Moreover, the geo-fencing of police stations has been done as a result of which people can get details of police stations and their contact numbers through this app. The app was awarded good practices award at the National Crime Record Bureau headquarters in New Delhi on October 30, 2018.
-
FIR against five students for ragging, assaulting junior in Prayagraj’s CMP Degree College
An FIR has been registered against five students of CMP Degree College for allegedly ragging and thrashing a junior on Tuesday, police said. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday night and investigations were underway, they said. According to reports, the complaint was lodged by a BCom first year student of CMP Degree College, Sagar Rawat.
-
Man lynched in Sanpada, 6 persons arrested
Sanpada police have arrested six accused for lynching a 27-year-old Nerul man for loitering in Sanpada, mistaking the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital to be a thief. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital, was wandering in Sanpada.
-
Thane residents get less water than allotted quantity
For Shubhangi Jadhav, 62, and her family of eight including two toddlers, every morning includes filling up buckets of water in their home at Haware City in Kasarvadavali, Thane. There are some areas in Diva and Mumbra that fall under the jurisdiction of Thane Municipal Corporation but continue to face water shortage. This is because the water supplied to these areas by the civic body is much lower than the required or allotted quantity.
-
BJP mocks Uddhav, its cartoon says CM’s speech for May 14 rally prepared by Pawar
Ahead of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Bandra Kurla Complex on May 14, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a cartoon depicting the Shiv Sena chief's speech had been written by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. Sena hit back, saying Goddess Saraswati had always blessed the Thackerays, so they did not need any script. The cartoon has been released with the comment: 'the entire Maharashtra knows this'.
-
3 men suffer major burn injuries in fire mishap at laundry shop in Thane
Three persons suffered major burns after a stove exploded at a laundry shop in Diva, Thane, on Thursday afternoon. The three, all residents of Diva, were having lunch when the accident occurred. The three, identified as Hiraman Kanojia, 56, Puran Kanojia, 45, and Ajay Kanojia, 22, were immediately taken to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment. However, since the injuries were major, they were shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai.
