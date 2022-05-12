Govt aims to double users of UPCOP app

As part of its 100 days’ planning, the state home department aims to double the number of users of UP Police citizens application —UPCOP, which provides 27 types of services to public, including online registration of FIRs, said home department officials here on Tuesday.

Directives have been issued to double the users of UPCOP application in every district while police officials have been asked to encourage people to register themselves to get different types of services online, stated the home department’s press note.

The app designed by UP Police technical services was launched on January 2019. It assists people to get their FIRs registered without visiting police stations and also helps evaluate performance of police stations by senior authorities.

The application has multiple features to get information or report complaints related to lost articles, details of stolen or recovered vehicles and other services related to senior citizens and physically challenged people.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said this application provides services like registration of FIRs related to missing and stolen articles. He said other online services available through this application include character verification, employees’ verification, tenant verification as well as domestic help verification.

Police officials have been asked to make people aware about the application as it will save time and ensure 100% registration of FIRs in many cases, he said.

Moreover, the geo-fencing of police stations has been done as a result of which people can get details of police stations and their contact numbers through this app. The app was awarded good practices award at the National Crime Record Bureau headquarters in New Delhi on October 30, 2018.