Govt committed to students’ welfare: U.P. minister Rajbhar on Madarsa Act issue

Uttar Pradesh minority welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday said the state government will keep its point in the Supreme Court in the recent ruling of the Allahabad high court declaring the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, unconstitutional. Uttar Pradesh minority welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar. (HT file)

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday. Speaking to the media here, Rajbhar said the state government was committed to ensuring that no injustice was meted out to anyone.

“Our officials are deliberating on how to proceed in light of the Allahabad high court’s decision. We are prepared to present our case before the Supreme Court and uphold the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” he added.

“Some People have gone to the Supreme Court on behalf of the Madrasa Board. Apart from whatever decision comes from the court, the government is committed to the welfare of students,” the minister said.

“If the Supreme Court upholds the ruling, we will explore alternative solutions. The state government may recognise and allow the madrasas to run but equal education will be parted everywhere that can enhance quality of students,” Rajbhar said.

The move comes amidst mounting controversies surrounding the legality of the Madrasa Board and the subsequent legal battles. Meanwhile, some Madrasa owners have filed writs in the Apex court prompting the state government to file a caveat. On March 22, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court declared the Madrasa Act unconstitutional.

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on a petition filed by Anshuman Singh Rathore, a practising lawyer, challenging the constitutional validity of the said Act.

Director, minority welfare department, J Reebha said, “However, on the writ of some of the madrasa owners, the state government has already filed a caveat which states that the government should be heard before reaching to the conclusion.”

“Amid these developments, the minority welfare department has started preparations to admit madrasa students into different schools till the Supreme Court finally gives some decision,” J Reebha added.