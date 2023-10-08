‘Govt devises strategy to boost production of food grains, oilseeds’

To meet the needs of the farmers, the state government has devised a strategy to increase the production of food grains and oilseeds under the Rabi campaign for 2023, a government spokesperson said here on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

The government has set a production target of 448.66 metric tonnes for food grains and oilseed crops, surpassing the 2022-23 production of 427.83 metric tonnes.

“In addition, the UP government has also decided to send farmers, scientists and officials from other districts on field visits to the progressive farmers of the districts with maximum productivity, as well as for the training of other farmers,” he said.

Under Rabi Campaign 2023, the government has set the target to cover 134.85 lakh hectares of area and produce 448.66 lakh metric tonnes of food grains and oilseeds.

The government, according to the spokesperson, has prepared a multi-pronged strategy for Rabi campaign, including making timely arrangements for agricultural investments, and adopting cluster-based approach to increase crop productivity.

