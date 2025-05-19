Menu Explore
Govt did nothing to improve power infra in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 19, 2025 10:31 PM IST

Whatever electricity people of the state are getting today is from the power plants set up during the SP government in many districts, the SP chief claimed

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that people in the state are facing electricity crisis alleging that the government has ruined the power infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

In a statement issued on Monday, the SP chief alleged, “Ever since the BJP government assumed office, it has not done anything to improve the power system. Due to lack of timely maintenance, the incidents of transformers getting conked out are increasing.”

“Amid rising heat across the state, undeclared power cuts and tripping are proving to be painful for the people. The BJP had promised 24-hour electricity across the state. Today, the situation is such that the government is not even able to provide round-the-clock electricity to big cities. The condition of small cities, towns and rural areas is bad,” he further alleged.

Yadav further alleged that not even a single unit of electricity was produced in the state nor was any power plant set up during the BJP regime since 2017.

“Whatever electricity people of the state are getting today is from the power plants set up during the SP government in many districts, including Etah and Kanpur Dehat,” he claimed.

Follow Us On