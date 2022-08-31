Govt imparting job oriented skill training in 12 courses to U.P. youth: Minister
Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, Kapil Dev Agarwal said each year 7938 candidates will be trained.
Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, Kapil Dev Agarwal on Tuesday said to skill youth in new technologies, the government has started imparting training in 12 courses in 7 different trades under the ‘New Age Course’ in 29 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state.
He said each year 7938 candidates will be trained.
“Similarly, training of 4 courses in 3 sectors, drone courses has been started in 15 state-run ITIs and 3240 trainees would be trained each year,” he said while inaugurating a training session at the regional Staff Training and Research Center, Aliganj. At this institute, weekly training is being imparted to instructors.
“Drone service technician, drone manufacturing and assemble technician and drone operator course will be conducted under electronics, agriculture, aviation and airspace sector. Training is being conducted in three government ITIs in Bareilly, Meerut and Gorakhpur,” he said.
The minister said that under the ‘New Age Course’, the work of imparting training to the youth on how to operate drones has begun. He said vocational education and skill development is one of the priorities of the government to connect with the youth of the state by enabling employment through short term courses.
He said that youth can become not just job seekers but job creators too. He said the responsibility of making the youth self-reliant and employable by making them skillful should be fulfilled.
Principal of government ITI, Aliganj, RN Tripathi and others including training officers and employees of the institute were present.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
