Govt imparting job oriented skill training in 12 courses to U.P. youth: Minister

Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, Kapil Dev Agarwal on Tuesday said to skill youth in new technologies, the government has started imparting training in 12 courses in 7 different trades under the ‘New Age Course’ in 29 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state.

He said each year 7938 candidates will be trained.

“Similarly, training of 4 courses in 3 sectors, drone courses has been started in 15 state-run ITIs and 3240 trainees would be trained each year,” he said while inaugurating a training session at the regional Staff Training and Research Center, Aliganj. At this institute, weekly training is being imparted to instructors.

“Drone service technician, drone manufacturing and assemble technician and drone operator course will be conducted under electronics, agriculture, aviation and airspace sector. Training is being conducted in three government ITIs in Bareilly, Meerut and Gorakhpur,” he said.

The minister said that under the ‘New Age Course’, the work of imparting training to the youth on how to operate drones has begun. He said vocational education and skill development is one of the priorities of the government to connect with the youth of the state by enabling employment through short term courses.

He said that youth can become not just job seekers but job creators too. He said the responsibility of making the youth self-reliant and employable by making them skillful should be fulfilled.

Principal of government ITI, Aliganj, RN Tripathi and others including training officers and employees of the institute were present.