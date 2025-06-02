Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt misleading nation on Op Sindoor: Pramod Tiwari

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 02, 2025 05:02 AM IST

The Congress MP claimed what CDS Gen Anil Chauhan said on the matter does not match with what ministers are saying on it

Targeting the Centre after CDS Gen Anil Chauhan’s statement on Operation Sindoor in an interview in Singapore, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said PM Narendra Modi “should stop politicising Op Sindoor and bring before the nation the truth”.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. (HT file)
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. (HT file)

“Yesterday, on foreign soil, the CDS had an interview in which he also said many things related to Operation Sindoor. This is a soldier’s message, but his statement does not match with what government ministers are saying. Congress stands with the Indian Army and salutes its bravery,” he added. “The government is constantly misleading the country in this matter,” Tiwari alleged.

He further said that the statement on ceasefire by US President Donald Trump, an eleventh time, makes the PM and his ministers answerable even more. “The PM should counter the statement made by the US President,” Tiwari said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Govt misleading nation on Op Sindoor: Pramod Tiwari
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On