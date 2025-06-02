Govt misleading nation on Op Sindoor: Pramod Tiwari

Targeting the Centre after CDS Gen Anil Chauhan’s statement on Operation Sindoor in an interview in Singapore, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said PM Narendra Modi “should stop politicising Op Sindoor and bring before the nation the truth”. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. (HT file)

“Yesterday, on foreign soil, the CDS had an interview in which he also said many things related to Operation Sindoor. This is a soldier’s message, but his statement does not match with what government ministers are saying. Congress stands with the Indian Army and salutes its bravery,” he added. “The government is constantly misleading the country in this matter,” Tiwari alleged.

He further said that the statement on ceasefire by US President Donald Trump, an eleventh time, makes the PM and his ministers answerable even more. “The PM should counter the statement made by the US President,” Tiwari said.