Govt nod to proposal for 2 new police stations in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The UP government on Tuesday gave a nod to the proposal of two new police stations under Lucknow Police Commissionerate in the state capital. Officials with the commissionerate said the move is aimed at improving policing in secluded and far flung areas.
“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up two new police stations — one is Madayganj police station under Hasanganj police station and the other one is Dubagga police station under Kakori police station. This will strengthen law and order in far-flung areas and provide better policing in the area,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.
Currently, there are 43 police stations covering the length and breadth of the city. After the establishment of two new stations, the total number of police stations would go up to 45.
DK Thakur, commissioner of police (Lucknow), said: ”The two police stations would not only shed the load from the existing police stations, but also help in better policing in the areas. This will help in bringing down the crime graph in the state capital.”
Prayagraj police attempting to ‘bury’ rape evidence in Khevrajpur murders: TMC to NHRC
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday wrote to National Human Rights Commission alleging “omissions” on the part of the Prayagraj police and alleged it was trying to “bury” evidence of rape in the Khevrajpur village incident of Prayagraj district. Five members of a family were battered to death and their house set afire in Khevrajpur on April 23.
Work on Swargate underground metro station reaches slab stage
PUNE Work on the Swargate underground metro station has picked up pace and reached a crucial stage: contractors have begun putting up the 64 metre long concourse slab over the station structure, which is a step closer to the project's completion. The work of two parallel tunnels between Agriculture college to Swargate via Mandai is near to completion. In August 2018, J Kumar Infraprojects was awarded the contract for the hub.
When will Covid's fourth wave peak? Karnataka Health Minister says June
Experts have predicted that the COVID-19 fourth wave may peak after June and have its effects till October, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he stressed on learning to live with the virus by taking precautionary measures like vaccination and wearing masks. He said the prevalent variants of the virus is said to be Omicron's sublineages and an official report in this regard is likely in a couple of days.
Fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru: Three foreigners arrested
The Bengaluru police have busted a fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru and arrested three foreign nationals in connection. The arrested persons were identified as Matthew Innocent, Matthew Miracle from Nigeria and Collins from Ghana. They also took money to various other processes and contacted the victims via WhatsApp and later reduced contact. Collins is here on a business visa. We found out that the money was transferred to other accounts and we are probing.
14 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers on APO for months
Over a dozen officials of Rajasthan Administrative Services have been put on 'awaiting posting order' for months with hefty salaries, which means they are getting salary without doing any work, people familiar with the matter said. The officials on APO aren't assigned any duty except marking their attendance with the department of personnel (DoP). They aren't getting salary on a monthly basis but will get once given a posting.
