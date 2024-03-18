Govt school teacher shot dead by head constable in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A government teacher was allegedly shot dead by a police head constable following a confrontation in the Civil Lines area of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead. (Representative Image)

The head constable Chandraprakash, who was said to be in an inebriated state, opened fire from his carbine and killed the teacher identified as Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of district Chandauli, they added.

The teacher was part of a team of the education department from Varanasi that had brought Uttar Pradesh Board examination copies to the local SD Inter college here, superintendent of police (city) Satyanarain Parjapat said. It included one more teacher and two Class-4 employees and was accompanied by a police team from Varanasi, he added.

The two teams from the education department and the Varanasi police were waiting in a vehicle for the college gate to open when the incident took place on Sunday night, he said. The team members alleged that the head constable was under the influence of alcohol and disturbed Dharmendra while he was sleeping. When he objected, the head constable opened fire on Dharmendra in a fit of rage, they said.

The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, the SP said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the head constable. Besides the head constable, all others present in the vehicle had been taken into custody for questioning, he said. The family of the deceased had been informed about the incident and further action would be taken after receiving complaint from the family, police added.

