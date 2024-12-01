Govt to hold instts accountable for low-performing super-speciality facilities: UP dy CM Pathak

Much-hyped but low-performing high-end programmes run by super-speciality institute have come under the scanner of the Uttar Pradesh government. UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak spoke to the director of Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Post Graduate Medical Sciences where an advanced diabetic centre was started after completion at an expense of ₹ 63 crore but it hardly treats patients. (HT file)

Taking note of HT reports on the issue, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has said the performance of such programmes will be scrutinised.

Programmes such as the Advanced Diabetes Centre at SGPGIMS, organ transplant programme of King George’s Medical University, kidney transplant at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and other such facilities are under the scanner.

“These programmes have been started for the welfare of patients in need and no laxity will be tolerated,” said Pathak, who also holds the medical education portfolio.

Pathak spoke to the director of Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Post Graduate Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) where an advanced diabetic centre was started after completion at an expense of ₹63 crore but it hardly treats patients.

Pathak said, “I have asked for the details from director, PGI.” He also said, “All such programmes, whether organ transplant at KGMU or the ones running at other places, will be evaluated for their outcome.”

KGMU has the capacity to facilitate at least 100 multi-organ donations via brain dead patients being treated here, but the initiative gets successful cases only in single digits in a year. This keeps recipient in the list waiting for years, particularly those who cannot afford transplant at a private facility. Now, screening of all such facilities will be done based on performance.