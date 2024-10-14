Govt’s self-defence training empowering U.P. school girls

Nearly 4.90 lakh girls have been imparted training while more than 32 lakh are registered for it in the session 2024-25 under the ‘Veerangana Rani Laxmibai Self Defence Training’ programme being run to empower girls of government school under Mission Shakti by the Uttar Pradesh government, a government spokesperson said. The aim of the initiative is to empower girls about their safety in the society. (Sourced)

In the last academic session, the Yogi government had registered a total of 24,08,736 girls in Veerangana Rani Laxmibai Self Defence Training Monitoring and Evaluation. Through it, more than 16 lakh girls have been empowered and led on the path of self-reliance.

The aim of the initiative is to empower girls about their safety in the society. This year also during Navratri, the government continued the initiative and under the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, between October 3 and 10, various activities and were held to empower 19,50,216 girls.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said through the department, information about child rights, safety-security, domestic violence, sexual violence, molestation, safe-unsafe touch, helpline numbers and disadvantages of child marriage has been shared with 19,50,216 girls and the community in this session.