News / Cities / Lucknow News / Grand celebration in Saifai to mark Mulayam Singh Yadav birth anniversary today

Grand celebration in Saifai to mark Mulayam Singh Yadav birth anniversary today

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 05:58 AM IST

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to lay foundation for a grand memorial in memory of his father; the family has already gathered in the village while many party leaders will attend the event at the Saifai Mahotsav Ground

LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold a grand celebration on Wednesday to mark the 84th birth anniversary of its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in his ancestral village - Saifai in Etawah district. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will lay the foundation for a grand memorial that will be built in the memory of his father.

A giant rangoli prepared near the stage where the Samajwadi Party will hold a grand event to mark the birth anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai on Wednesday (Pic by Sughar Singh ‘Saifai’)
The entire Yadav family has already gathered in the village while many party leaders will attend the event at the Saifai Mahotsav Ground.

The memorial will be built on 8.3 acres. A grand park and public facilities are also planned here, as announced by Akhilesh Yadav on October 31. Some of the structures of the memorial will resemble the design of the Lincoln Memorial and Thomas Jefferson Memorial in the US.

Some of the pillared architecture of the memorial would reflect the architecture of the era of Emperor Ashok as seen in Lumbini, Meerut and Prayagraj. “Efforts will be made to complete this memorial very soon, before 2027,” Akhilesh had said.

