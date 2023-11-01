Grand memorial will be built in Mulayam’s honour in Saifai: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said a grand memorial would be built in the honour and memory of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter’s native village, Saifai in Etawah district. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with other party leaders on Tuesday (Sourced)

The memorial will be built on 8.3 acres, on which there is a plan to build a grand park and public facilities on 4.5 acres.

The memorial will have some of its main structures resembling the design of the Lincoln Memorial and Thomas Jefferson Memorial in the US.

Some of the pillared architecture of the memorial would reflect the architecture of the era of Emperor Ashok as seen in Lumbini, Meerut and Prayagraj.

“Efforts will be made to complete this memorial very soon, before 2027. Netaji remained connected to the soil throughout his life. He started from the village and made his place in the politics of the country,” the SP president told reporters in Lucknow.

“The foundation stone of the memorial will be laid on November 22 (Mulayam’s birth anniversary). He was most fond of Saifai,” the SP chief said.

Former MP Uday Pratap said there would be an auditorium in the middle where a grand bronze statue of Mulayam would be installed. The memorial would also adopt some folk arts into its design, he added.

The leaders, however, didn’t speak about the estimated cost of the project.

Before announcing the construction of the memorial, Akhilesh, party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav and Uday Pratap paid tributes to the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and socialist leader Acharya Narendra Dev on their birth anniversaries.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!