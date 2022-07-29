Grand plans afoot for I-Day in Prayagraj

The celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence will be historical in Sangam city this Independence Day (August 15). The main event at Civil Lines will resemble the Republic Day parade held at Rajpath in New Delhi-albeit on a smaller scale. Besides, a host of other events have also been planned by the district administration, officials said.

The district administration has instructed all government departments for making this year’s celebrations a memorable one for which an elaborative plan has been chalked out, informed officials.

In the main event that would be held at Subhash Chowk, the martyrs who fought for the freedom of the country in Prayagraj will be remembered. Tableaux will be seen remembering the sacrifices of people like Maulana Liaquat Ali, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Lal Padmadhar, Roshan Singh etc who raised their voices for a free India, they added.

Different departments of the district administration have been asked to present their tableaux based on different themes of the freedom struggle. The cadets of NCC and NSS will also be participating in the parade along with personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), PAC and RAF in the parade. It has been decided that a mega stand would be constructed near the Subhash crossing, and the service lane would be used for the sitting of the people who would come to watch the celebrations, they explained.

“In the event, different eminent senior citizens, who are the pride of Prayagraj, will be honoured at Subhash Chowk. Apart from this, many cultural programmes will also be held,” said district magistrate of Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

As per the rule, one can hoist the Tricolour for 24 hours. However, as a special initiative in Prayagraj from August 13 to 15 the Tricolour will be hoisted at every house during all three days, he added.

The celebrations would start in the city on August 1, for which support from various schools has been sought. In this, cultural programmes, competitions and essay writing competitions etc will be organised. At the same time, the message of patriotism will be imparted to children through plays. The special programme will be held from August 11 to 17 in which Tricolour hoisting will be organised at all government and non-government establishments.

A meeting was held on Thursday in the BJP office regarding the upcoming programmes. Legislative council member and state BJP vice-president Laxman Acharya said that BJP workers will work to make this campaign a success by running the Tricolour campaign every year from August 9 to August 15. City unit president of BJP Ganesh Kesarwani said that under this campaign, the Tricolour will be hoisted in more than 2 lakh houses in Prayagraj.