Green Park set to host its 50th Ranji match

It will be a historic occasion for Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium when hosts Uttar Pradesh meet Bengal in their four-day Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match from Friday. This would be the 50th Ranji Trophy encounter at this venue since the inception of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association in 1928. Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium happens to be one of the oldest Test centers on BCCI’s list. (HT File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh (then United Province) had lost their first Ranji Trophy match at this venue in December 1945 to Bengal by 45 runs. The second match against Bengal at this venue in January 1981 ended in a tame draw. But Uttar Pradesh avenged that loss in 2009 when they notched up a thrilling three-wicket win over the visitors in December.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Out of 49 Ranji Trophy matches at this venue, Uttar Pradesh have won 10, lost nine and one was abandoned. Twenty-eight encounters, including one neutral tie between Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ended in a draw.

The first Ranji Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Bengal in 1945 was a low-scoring game. The M Nissar-led United Province conceded a 27-run first innings lead. Opener PB Dutta was the star performer for Bengal, scoring a 130-ball 63 with the help of 10 boundaries, whereas SA Banerjee (24) and TV Parthasarthi (13) were the other two batters to reach double figures.

United Province’s Bashir Ahmed had finished with a record 8/42 in the first innings. The remaining two wickets were taken by Firasat Hussain. It was a poor batting show by United Province. Shamim Khwaja (19) was the highest run-getter for the side which was bowled out for 99 in just 38 overs.

The drama continued even in the second innings. This time Bengal with the help of two fine half- centuries, one each by PB Dutta (51) and NC Chatterjee (71), scored 239, setting a target of 267 for United Province. Bashir Ahmed took 2/52, whereas Majeed had 2/49, and this time Firasat Hussain was the pick of hosts bowling, bagging 5/68.

United Province, even after losing two quick wickets for just seven on the board, had almost put Bengal on the floor, scoring 221 in 75 overs in the second innings. Wahidullah (51, 125b, 8x4), Jaseem Khan 944), Shamim Khwaja (21), M Nissar (15) and Firasat Hussain (13) were the main run getters.

Uttar Pradesh’s only win against Bengal at this venue witnessed many ups and downs on all three days. On a green top wicket, Uttar Pradesh chose to field first after winning the toss. Praveen Kumar (3/54) and RP Singh (2/37) with the support of Piyush Chawla (4/51) got Bengal out for 193 in 78.1 overs. Sourav Ganguly (66), Arindam Das (46) and captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla (39) did the bulk of the scoring.

Much to the surprise of all, the Mohd Kaif-led Uttar Pradesh collapsed for just 62 in 24.1 overs in their first essay, conceding a 131-run first innings lead. Tanmay Srivastava (14), Piyush Chawla (16) and Praveen Kumar (10) were the main run getters.

When defeat looked certain for the home side, young Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged 5/27 to restrict Bengal to 104 in their second innings. RP Singh and Piyush Chawla shared four wickets between them, whereas Praveen Kumar had 1/15. In that innings, Wriddhiman Saha (21), Laxmi Shukla (32) and Sourav Sarkar (27) scored in double figures.

A chase of 236 looked daunting for Uttar Pradesh but barring one batter everyone contributed with the willow to script a thrilling wicket win in 61.4 overs on Day Three.

If Parvinder Singh’s 95-ball 62 (10x4) was the highest score for the side, others like Praveen Kumar (30), Mohd Kaif (41), Shivakant Shukla (19), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (29), Piyush Chawla (21), Praveen Gupta (18*) and Rohit Prakash Srivastava (8*) too did a great job.

The fourth Ranji Trophy match between the two sides, starting Friday, will be another chance for the hosts to extend their win lead. Uttar Pradesh will miss the services of batter Rinku Singh and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav as they have joined Team India for the T20I home series against Afghanistan, starting Thursday. They have reportedly been replaced by Nitish Rana and Shivam Sharma. The experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, has been included in the team.