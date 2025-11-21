Greetings reloaded: Ahead of nat’l Jamboree, Lko cops learn ‘Kem Cho’, ‘Sat Sri Akal’ & more

Over 300 police personnel in Lucknow are swapping their usual “Namaste” and “Hello” for a vibrant palette of regional greetings ahead of the 19th National Jamboree. Officers are rehearsing phrases like “Nomoskar” for Bengali participants, “Vanakkam” for Tamil delegates, “Sat Sri Akal” for Punjabis, “Kem Cho” for Gujaratis, and “Namaskara” for Karnataka attendees, aiming to create a welcoming and inclusive first impression. Police train in warm smiles, gentle gestures, and calm handling, guided by visual exercises, preparing to welcome over 32,000 youth. (Sourced)

From November 23 to 29, the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana will buzz with more than 32,000 young participants, including 2,000 delegates from the Asia-Pacific region, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the week-long celebration.

Inside the Radio Headquarters Auditorium, personnel practice warm smiles, gentle gestures, and soft-spoken words. Trainers guide them to kneel to talk to small children, extend hands to help lost participants, and maintain calm during sudden commotions. Posters illustrating friendly body language, empathetic communication, and youth-appropriate interaction line the training hall, turning theory into a visual and practical exercise.

Police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar, alongside joint CP (Law & Order) Babloo Kumar, DCP South Nipun Agarwal, and additional DCPs Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar and team, oversee the initiative.

“Trainers, including education expert Brij Kishore Mishra and UNICEF regional coordinator Rizwana Parveen, taught officers techniques such as smile-first communication, reassuring posture, proactive help for lost or distressed children, and calm, non-alarming handling of emergencies,” said details shared by Lucknow police.

Officials say the initiative is designed to present Lucknow Police as approachable, multilingual, and friendly hosts, ensuring every participant feels valued and secure amid the national celebration.