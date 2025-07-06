Groom among 8 killed as SUV rams into college wall in UP’s Sambhal; PM, CM express grief

Eight people, including a groom and two children, were killed after the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a college’s wall in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. The mangled remains of the vehicle that met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. (Sourced)

The accident occurred when the groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun, they added. Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 each to the injured.

The PMO India handle in post on X said: “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office posted on X in Hindi, “UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident in Sambhal district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.”

“The chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the post added.

Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said, “A car carrying 10 wedding guests, including the groom, collided with the wall of Janata Inter College on the Meerut-Badaun highway. Eight people have died. Two others are critically injured and have been referred to a higher medical centre. Post-mortem procedures are underway.”

The groom Suraj Pal, 20, his sister-in-law Asha, 26, her daughter Aishwarya, 3, Sachin, 22, Ganesh, 2, Komal, 15, Madhu, 20, and driver Ravi, 28, died in the accident, the SP added. The two injured—Deva, 24, and Himanshi, 2,—were undergoing treatment in Aligarh, he said, adding that Deva’s condition was stated serious while Himanshi was out of danger.

According to an eyewitness, the ill-fated vehicle was travelling at a very high speed before it lost control and struck the wall. As the SUV approached Junawai, it veered and crashed into the college wall.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was torn apart. Locals rushed to the scene to help and with great effort managed to pull the victims out of the wreckage. The injured were rushed to a nearby community health centre, but doctors declared eight of them dead on arrival.