Gross deception: Mayawati hits out at BJP over laying foundation for Ambedkar cultural centre before 2022 UP polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for laying the foundation of ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre’ in the capital city of Lucknow by President Ram Nath Kovind, ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

“After neglecting Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and harassing crores of his oppressed followers during their tenure, they are laying the foundation stone of 'Cultural Centre' in the name of Baba Saheb as the assembly elections are nearing, if not drama then what it is?" Mayawati tweeted on Tuesday.

The President, who is on an official visit to Uttar Pradesh, paid floral tributes to Babasaheb and laid the foundation of a cultural center named after him, Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Twitter. The BSP supremo clarified that the party is not against commemorating Ambedkar but objects to electoral deception by laying the foundation stone so close to poll dates.

"BSP is not against setting up of any centre etc. in the name of Param Pujya Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar, but now doing all this for the sake of electoral interest is a gross deception. If the UP government had done this work earlier, then Rashtrapatiji would have been inaugurating this centre today, not just laying the foundation stone." she added.

Mayawati also took to task the previous state governments led by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress.“By the way, in resorting to such deceit and drama, no one is any less than the other -- whether it be the BJP government or that of the SP or the Congress,” she said.

“In crushing the rights of Dalits and backwards and heaping injustice and atrocities on them, they all are the same -- this is known to all and very unfortunate,” she tweeted. “As a result, lakhs of government posts reserved for Dalits and backward classes people are lying vacant,”.

The erstwhile chief minister also lamented that the present state of the buildings and parks built by her government “in the name of their saints, gurus and great men in UP”, insisting that “have been grossly neglected since the previous SP regime took over and the situation continues under the BJP government”.