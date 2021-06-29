BSP-SAD alliance will free Punjab from Cong misrule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the BSP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance will free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress in the 2022 assembly elections.

Mayawati reviewed the assembly election strategy at a meeting with the office-bearers of the party’s Punjab state committee.

She called upon the party workers to work with honesty and make all-out effort for the victory of the BSP-SAD alliance on each seat.

“We have to ensure that the BSP-SAD forms a popular government in Punjab that works for the welfare of the masses and development of the state,” she said.

Terming the Congress government in Punjab corrupt, Mayawati said it failed on all fronts.

BSP Punjab unit president Jasbir Singh Garhi and party Punjab in-charge Randhir Singh Beniwal were present at the meeting.

The BSP has decided to field candidates on 20 assembly seats while SAD will contest on the 97 seats in the Punjab assembly elections.