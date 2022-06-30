Group fitness sessions make exercising fun for Lucknowites

Lucknowites are latching on to the growing trend of exercising with their friends, siblings, kids and colleagues. This way, these folks not only avail discounts from fitness outlets but are also getting to spend quality time with their dear ones.

Our team spoke to a few such groups to find out their reasons and benefits of having fitness buddies.

Educator Raj, from Shia PG College, who drove his friends into taking up fitness seriously, took them to his regular gym. “During the pandemic, we all realised the importance of staying fit. So, I pushed my three friends Ajay, Shahid and Harsha to transform our regular evening get-togethers into something productive. That’s how gymming together and getting to spend time together in a fruitful manner became an indispensable part of our daily life.”

Adding further Raj said that his gym in Mahanagar does provide 10-15% discount under one on one offer to clients who bring along fitness partners.

Family groups too are finding their path to fitness. Social media strategist Shruti Mall says, “It all started with one of my family members wanting to learn swimming and that’s’ when my neighbour, Ishita, too hopped on to the wagon. We go swimming at 5 AM for an hour. Our mothers, who have been homemakers all their lives, wanted to learn a new skill. I wanted to just start waking up early and pick an exercise, whereas my younger sister just wanted to have fun in the water. Alone, it would have been really boring, or maybe, I would have pushed it for later days. Feels great to wake up early and start my fitness regimen with my dear ones.”

A group of academicians Dr Saad Ullah Khan along with his friends Dr Shakir, Akash, Mahendra all in their 30s took up the route to fitness after realising it was time to get into shape. “It was necessary for us to hit the gym, and as we have been associated for long, we decided to form a group and take on the road to fitness together. Today, I feel it was a great decision to work out with friends as it has a positive effect on our mental health too,” said Khan.

Youngster Yug Bhatnagar, a mass media student, pumps iron with his twin, Yash. Giving his take, Yug says, “Gymming together, we not only motivate each other but also, we never let the other skip our routine. Also, staying together and studying the same course makes it easy for us to follow our practice at home too.

Trainer and owner of Fitness Habit, Sashwat Kesarwani finds it really encouraging t see how people have woken up to staying fit. “It has become a regular sight where we get groups of friends, family and couples joining the gym. There are a few who do it to avail discounts but many do this to have good company and healthy competition.