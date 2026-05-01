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GRP shifts gears: Convictions for rail sabotage now top priority

Over 400 such cases from 2025 pending before trial courts; D-G directs all six GRP sections to identify 10 most serious cases in their jurisdictions and pursue them on priority

Published on: May 01, 2026 07:52 pm IST
By Rohit Kumar Singh
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LUCKNOW In a calibrated policy shift aimed at safeguarding passenger safety, the UP Government Railway Police (GRP) has transitioned from routine policing to an aggressive, outcome-driven enforcement strategy. The new statewide mandate focuses squarely on securing court convictions in cases involving suspected rail sabotage and stone pelting.

At the centre of the GRP’s strategy is the rigorous application of Section 152 of the Railways Act, 1989, a stringent legal provision that deals with malicious acts endangering the safety of people travelling by train. (Pic for representation)

Director general (railways) Prakash D informed that more than 400 such cases from 2025 are pending before trial courts, many lingering due to procedural delays or weak follow-up. He directed all six GRP sections, including Lucknow, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi, to identify the 10 most serious cases in their jurisdictions and pursue them on priority, with regular monitoring at senior levels.

“Registration of cases alone is not enough. The focus must be on logical closure through convictions, which alone can create a deterrent effect,” the DG said, stressing the need for tighter coordination between investigating officers, prosecution agencies and railway authorities.

At the centre of the GRP’s strategy is the rigorous application of Section 152 of the Railways Act, 1989, a stringent legal provision that deals with malicious acts endangering the safety of people travelling by train. The section covers actions such as placing obstructions on tracks, tampering with railway systems or acts like stone pelting that can injure passengers or damage running trains. Depending on the severity and intent, the offence can attract punishment ranging from imprisonment up to 10 years to life imprisonment, if the act results in grave danger or harm.

Officials indicated that coordination with district police, RPF and railway administration is being intensified to ensure a unified response, particularly in cases involving organised sabotage or repeated offences along vulnerable stretches.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rohit Kumar Singh

Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / GRP shifts gears: Convictions for rail sabotage now top priority
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