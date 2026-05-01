GRP shifts gears: Convictions for rail sabotage now top priority

LUCKNOW In a calibrated policy shift aimed at safeguarding passenger safety, the UP Government Railway Police (GRP) has transitioned from routine policing to an aggressive, outcome-driven enforcement strategy. The new statewide mandate focuses squarely on securing court convictions in cases involving suspected rail sabotage and stone pelting.

At the centre of the GRP’s strategy is the rigorous application of Section 152 of the Railways Act, 1989, a stringent legal provision that deals with malicious acts endangering the safety of people travelling by train. (Pic for representation)

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Director general (railways) Prakash D informed that more than 400 such cases from 2025 are pending before trial courts, many lingering due to procedural delays or weak follow-up. He directed all six GRP sections, including Lucknow, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi, to identify the 10 most serious cases in their jurisdictions and pursue them on priority, with regular monitoring at senior levels.

“Registration of cases alone is not enough. The focus must be on logical closure through convictions, which alone can create a deterrent effect,” the DG said, stressing the need for tighter coordination between investigating officers, prosecution agencies and railway authorities.

At the centre of the GRP’s strategy is the rigorous application of Section 152 of the Railways Act, 1989, a stringent legal provision that deals with malicious acts endangering the safety of people travelling by train. The section covers actions such as placing obstructions on tracks, tampering with railway systems or acts like stone pelting that can injure passengers or damage running trains. Depending on the severity and intent, the offence can attract punishment ranging from imprisonment up to 10 years to life imprisonment, if the act results in grave danger or harm.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said stone pelting, often perceived as a minor or localised offence, is increasingly being treated under this stricter legal framework when it endangers passengers. “A stone hitting a moving train can cause serious injury or even fatalities. The law recognises this risk and our enforcement approach is being aligned accordingly,” a senior GRP officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said stone pelting, often perceived as a minor or localised offence, is increasingly being treated under this stricter legal framework when it endangers passengers. “A stone hitting a moving train can cause serious injury or even fatalities. The law recognises this risk and our enforcement approach is being aligned accordingly,” a senior GRP officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The renewed focus comes amid recurring incidents of stone pelting and attempts to damage railway property in various parts of the state. In a recent case from Rae Bareli’s Unnchahar, a court sentenced a person involved in stone pelting to one year of imprisonment, which officials view as an important step in reinforcing deterrence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The renewed focus comes amid recurring incidents of stone pelting and attempts to damage railway property in various parts of the state. In a recent case from Rae Bareli’s Unnchahar, a court sentenced a person involved in stone pelting to one year of imprisonment, which officials view as an important step in reinforcing deterrence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To strengthen prosecution, the GRP has issued instructions to improve evidence collection at the investigation stage, ensure timely filing of charge sheets and maintain continuous liaison with prosecutors during trial. Divisional officers have also been asked to track case progress, identify bottlenecks and fix accountability for delays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To strengthen prosecution, the GRP has issued instructions to improve evidence collection at the investigation stage, ensure timely filing of charge sheets and maintain continuous liaison with prosecutors during trial. Divisional officers have also been asked to track case progress, identify bottlenecks and fix accountability for delays. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials indicated that coordination with district police, RPF and railway administration is being intensified to ensure a unified response, particularly in cases involving organised sabotage or repeated offences along vulnerable stretches.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rohit Kumar Singh Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

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