GST/VAT rate variation: Now, ministers to clear revised cost of dev projects in U.P.

GST/VAT rate variation: Now, ministers to clear revised cost of dev projects in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 14, 2023 09:02 AM IST

“Approval of departmental ministers would be sufficient on the proposals of revised expenditure if the project cost has changed due to variation in the rate of GST/VAT,” said additional chief secretary, finance, Deepak Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to authorise the ministers of respective departments to approve the revised costs of development projects if it has changed due to variation in the rate of GST/VAT.

Now, ministers to clear revised cost of dev projects in U.P. (file photo)

“Approval of departmental ministers would be sufficient on the proposals of revised expenditure if the project cost has changed due to variation in the rate of GST/VAT,” said additional chief secretary, finance, Deepak Kumar, in an order dated December 12, 2023. The order has been sent to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the decision would help check delay in the implementation of various development projects. He said the decision has been taken in this regard following approval of the state cabinet. He said the variation in the GST/VAT rates was not in purview of the state government. He said the GST/VAT rates were revised on the recommendation of the GST council and the ministers of respective departments would now approve the cost of projects revised due to change in the GST/VAT rates.

