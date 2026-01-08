Guess who has a housing problem? It’s UP PCS Association

Who would have thought that the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service Officers Association (UPPCSA), whose members constitute an integral part of the administrative machinery from the district level to the state secretariat, would face a housing problem? In November last year, the estate department sent a letter to the UPPCSA president, informing him that a house was allotted to the association in Dalibagh locality in 2012. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

But such a situation has indeed arisen for the state bureaucrats’ body after the estate department issued a notice to the association, asking it to deposit ₹38-crore rent dues and vacate the house allotted to it in Lucknow’s Dalibagh locality. Ironically, the estate department is headed by senior PCS officers promoted to IAS rank. The notice is signed by a PCS officer.

Caught in a bind, the UPPCSA has decided to construct a guest house and association office in the state capital, seeking financial contributions of around ₹25,000 or more from its members to accomplish the task.

In November last year, the estate department sent a letter to the UPPCSA president, informing him that a house was allotted to the association in Dalibagh locality in 2012, adding that the allotment was cancelled in compliance with the Supreme Court order in a writ petition filed by Lok Prahari against State of Uttar Pradesh and others passed in August 2016. On August 19, 2016, the estate department had informed the association about cancellation of the allotment, the letter further pointed out.

The estate department also said its order was covered under the contempt case filed by Lok Prahari against State of Uttar Pradesh and others in the Supreme Court.

Stating that it was absolutely necessary for the association to vacate the house in question, the department said there would be an automatic increase in rent at the rate of 10% for each subsequent month.

Almost a decade later, the association has failed to vacate the house whereas the outstanding rent amount has soared.

In addition to vacating the house, the association should deposit the outstanding dues , the estate department said.

While the association appeared to have taken the matter lightly from 2016 onwards, the estate department showed no leniency.

Undeterred by power or influence of office bearers of UPPSCA and its members, the department continued to send notices at regular intervals, reminding the association of the order to vacate the house and deposit the rent dues.

The association members were aghast when the notice signed by officers belonging to PCS cadre reached the office.

Realising that the association is not in a position to clear ₹38 crore dues, the office bearers have decided to take the matter to the chief minister’s office but are yet to receive relief.

Amid the deadlock between the UPPSCA and the estate department, the state government has made it clear that the association will have to vacate the house and deposit the dues.

With no relief in sight, the association has finally decided to purchase land in Lucknow to construct two buildings – one for the association office and the other for a guest house to provide accommodation to PCS officers visiting the state capital for official or personal work.

In a letter to the members, Uttar Pradesh PCS (Executive Branch) Association president Pushp Raj Singh said the members are aware that the association does not have its own office or guest house in Lucknow.

“A large number of officers visit the state capital for matters associated with office, court or personal work. Often, guest houses in Lucknow are booked. In such circumstances, PCS officers visiting Lucknow are forced to either stay in hotels or seek shelter elsewhere,” he said.

“There is an urgent need for the Uttar Pradesh PCS Association to establish its own office and guest house in Lucknow. The association will purchase land with mutual funding by the members. Each officer should contribute a minimum of ₹25,000 or more in the association’s account. The association has decided to purchase around 2 acres of land from Lucknow Development Authority or the Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Board to construct the office and guest house buildings,” he said.

When asked about the estate department notice and rent arrears, Singh refused to comment .

Estate officer Alok Singh said the notice to the association to vacate the house and to deposit the rent dues is very much valid.