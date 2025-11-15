Gujarat ATS questions terror suspect’s father in Lakhimpur

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials on Saturday reached the Lakhimpur Kheri residence of Mohammad Sahool alias Suhail, who was arrested on November 9 for alleged terror links. Suhail’s brother Waseem told media persons that the ATS questioned their father Saleem and seized a black cloth bearing the Kalma from the house. The developments come amid an expanding probe into suspected radicalisation and terror-financing networks involving medical professionals in Uttar Pradesh. (For representation)

On November 9, the Gujarat ATS had arrested three alleged terror operatives -- Azad Suleman Shaikh, 20, from Shamli, Mohammad Sahool, 23, from Lakhimpur Kheri, and Ahmed Mohiyuddin Sayed, 35, from Hyderabad. Officials said the trio was allegedly in touch with foreign handlers and was part of a coordinated module currently under investigation.

The latest developments come amid an expanding probe into suspected radicalisation and terror-financing networks involving medical professionals in Uttar Pradesh. So far, five doctors from the state have been arrested, including key accused Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, whose interrogation has reportedly opened multiple leads.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh ATS detained five more individuals from Saharanpur, Deoband and Shamli -- all suspected to be linked to Dr Adil or his associates. Investigators say the arrests and detentions across states indicate an inter-state module with possible international linkages, though officials remain tight-lipped about the exact nature of the conspiracy. The ATS is expected to conduct more searches in the coming days as digital devices and seized material are analysed.