Guv, Yogi, Rajnath and others hail Bharat Ratna for Advani

Lucknow: Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other ministers, senior party functionaries, opposition leaders and saints from Ayodhya unanimously welcomed Saturday’s announcement that former deputy prime minister and BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. U.P.minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma hailed Advani as an inspirational figure, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation’s cultural and political landscape. (HT FILE)

Governor Anandiben Patel congratulated Advani for being named for the Bharat Ratna. “In his long years in public life, Advani ji displayed brilliant standards of dedication and discipline and probity and played a key role in ensuring his commitment for the country’s unity and integrity,” she said.

CM Yogi said he was elated at the announcement and added that it was a well-deserved tribute to Advani’s extraordinary efforts and unparalleled contributions for the country.

Emphasising the BJP veteran’s “pivotal role in fostering national unity and contributing to cultural rejuvenation”, Yogi said he admired Advani’s enduring efforts for national unity and described the veteran leader as an inspiration for individuals.

“Advani ji’s pivotal role not just as a founding member of the BJP, but also as a guiding light for countless party workers in India and beyond, his decades of unwavering public service and commitment to the nation’s integrity and the establishment of high standards of integrity and ethics in political life were exemplary,” Yogi said.

He reiterated that this honour was a testament to the veteran leader’s exceptional contributions for the nation, setting him apart as one of the oldest and most prominent leaders of the BJP. Prime Minister Modi himself shared this momentous announcement through a social media post, signalling the recognition of Advani’s enduring legacy and impact on Indian politics.

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said: “I am delighted at the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on veteran leader LK Advani ji. In his long years of public life, Advani ji represented probity, selfless service and amazing will power. Advani ji distinguished himself in all the roles that he served in various capacities. His contribution to nation building is both inspiring and exemplary.”

He said: “Advani ji also played a key role in ensuring the unity and integrity of the country. As a national leader, his knowledge, wisdom, parliamentary and administrative expertise also helped the country emerge stronger, thus this award is a matter of great joy for all. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and greet Advani ji on the occasion.”

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “The decision to bestow the country’s highest civilian honour on Lal Krishna Advani is a momentous development, one that would ensure that Advaniji’s legacy, his achievements are exemplary and his dedication to the cause of nation building, his focus on probity in public life are simply amazing. This award would help provide recognition to his great legacy and I congratulate all people of the country.”

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said: “Advani ji always stood for probity in public life. The Bharat Ratna to the great leader would be a befitting award to a political leader whose contribution to the cause of nation building has been immense.”

Minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma hailed Advani as an inspirational figure, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation’s cultural and political landscape. “The veteran leader served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 and played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of the BJP. His unwavering commitment to the party and the restoration of India’s heritage has left an indelible mark,” he said.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said: “The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister and most respected LK Advani ji is a matter of a great joy. I welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and convey greetings on behalf of the people of UP on the occasion.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said: “This award has been given to ensure that the party’s vote bank stays intact. Yes, it is an honor since the award is Bharat Ratna. But then it is more out of considerations to ensure that its vote stays intact than anything else.”

RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said: “The award to Advani ji is a welcome one. But, will the BJP only confer the award on its own leaders? We have been raising the demand for Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh for long and this demand hasn’t been met yet.”