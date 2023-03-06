Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Had no idea about his ‘Usman’ name, says slain accused’s wife

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2023 06:13 PM IST

She claims police detained him on Sunday night and them killed him; police say Vijay Chaudhary alias 'Usman' had many cases lodged against him at Kaundhiyara and Kydganj police stations for vehicle theft and other offences

PRAYAGRAJ After the alleged encounter of accused Vijay Chaudhary alias ‘Usman’ in the Umesh Pal murder case, the deceased’s wife claimed that he was not involved in the lawyer’s murder and she had “no idea” about her husband’s ‘Usman’ name.

Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman’s brother, Rajesh, was also a notorious criminal and currently lodged in Satna Jail, said police. (Pic for representation)
“We called him Vijay or Nan Babu and are clueless about his name ‘Usman’,” said Suhani, Chaudhary’s wife, alleging that the police detained him on Sunday night and killed him.

“My husband was at home on February 24 on the day when Umesh Pal was killed. On February 27, he went to Satna in connection with the case lodged against his elder brother Rajesh and returned home on March 2. He was at home on Monday night and was detained by the police. I came to know about his death in a police encounter when officials called me for investigation,” she added.

Police officials said Vijay Chaudhary alias ‘Usman’ had many cases lodged against him at Kaundhiyara and Kydganj police stations for vehicle theft and other offences. His brother Rajesh was also a notorious criminal and currently lodged in Satna Jail, they said.

