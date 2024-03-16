 Hand in jaws of dog: KGMU to fix responsibility, take action against negligent staff - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hand in jaws of dog: KGMU to fix responsibility, take action against negligent staff

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 16, 2024 08:54 PM IST

Negligence by KGMU staff led to a stray dog carrying a severed hand on campus. The hand belonged to Sumit Kumar, severed in an accident. Staff facing action.

Sheer negligence by staff resulted in a gory scene playing out in full public view on the King George’s Medical University campus on March 15, where a stray dog loitered around the campus with a human hand held in its jaws.

A dog carries a human hand in its mouth, on the KGMU campus, on Friday. (HT Photo)
A dog carries a human hand in its mouth, on the KGMU campus, on Friday. (HT Photo)

“The name ‘Sumit Kumar’ was written on the severed hand which helped us trace who the hand belonged to and where it came from. Sumit Kumar is a native of Hardoi and his hand was severed in a saw machine following which the family rushed him to KGMU,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU on March 16.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At the emergency ward, he was attended to by doctors from the plastic surgery department, but unfortunately, they found the hand could not be rejoined. “The patient was on a stretcher and his hand was tied to the stretcher by the family. The condition of the severed body part was such that it could not be rejoined,” said Dr Singh.

Later, both the hand and stretcher went missing from the emergency wing of the plastic surgery department at the trauma centre.

The same hand was spotted in the jaws of a stray dog, photographs of which went viral. KGMU authorities obtained the severed hand but were not clear to whom it belonged. “The name helped us trace the patient. The family was called, and the hand was handed over to them in the presence of the police,” said Dr Singh.

KGMU authorities decided to fix responsibility and act against all negligent staff members for this incident. “Usually, such a body part is returned to the family/patient with paperwork. The staff was negligent as it was their responsibility to take the body part, keep it as per protocol and then hand it over to the patient. This was not followed and hence the negligent staff will face action,” said Dr Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Hand in jaws of dog: KGMU to fix responsibility, take action against negligent staff
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On