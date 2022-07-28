Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Barring SP, other major opposition parties yet to unfold plans
As the state government steps up preparations for the “Swatantrata Saptah” (freedom week) from August 11 to 17 and hold special “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from August 13 to 15, to mark the Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsava celebrations (75 years of India’s independence), major opposition parties appear to have been caught napping in Uttar Pradesh.
Barring the Samajwadi Party (SP), none of the major political parties have so far either reacted or come out with their programmes though they may be working out their own strategy to mark the celebrations. “Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the people to hoist a national flag on every home from August 9 to 15, 2022,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are yet to come out with any such programme. “We will let you know once a view is worked out,” said a senior Congress leader. The BSP and the RLD too have not taken a view on the issue so far.
On the other hand, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has held a number of meetings to review preparations for “Har Ghar Tiranga” celebrations. He has urged the people to connect with the campaign. The state government has set a target to hoist national flag on 4.5 crore homes. It proposes to buy 2 crore national flags from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) (total cost ₹40 crore at the rate of ₹20 per flag) while remaining 2.5 crore flags will be bought from self-help groups (SHGs), NGOs and private stitching centres in the state.
“We are celebrating 75 years of independence and the opposition should cooperate with the government. This is a national celebration rather that the celebration of any party. The people will appreciate if the opposition joins hand with the government. The opposition is supposed to play a positive and constructive role,” said Prof SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.
“The BJP has its own ways of working. These people (belonging to the RSS) did not have anything to do with the freedom movement. The SP, has, however urged the people to hoist national flag on every household for a week from August 9, to 15, 2022. A large number of Samajwadi (socialist) leaders had taken part in the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi and so the SP has decided to begin the flag hoisting on August 9, 2022,” said Chaudhary.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
