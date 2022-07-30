Har Ghar Tiranga: Pvt schools in U.P. capital plan grand celebrations
The Unaided Private Schools’ Association (UPSA), Uttar Pradesh, will take lead in “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative as a build up to “Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav” (75 years of India’s Independence), said UPSA president Anil Agarwal.
The schools will motivate students to hoist Tricolour atop their homes. Every child of the city of Lucknow will make “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” more special by carrying the national flag. “St Joseph Group of Institutions has decided to distribute 25,000 paper flags to its more than 12,000 students,” said Anil Agarwal, the managing director of the school.
Missionary and Anglo-Indian schools and their students will be part of the campaign and will celebrate the 75th Independence Day with enthusiasm. In a meeting of the UPSA office bearers, it was decided to help the state government realise the dream of seeing Tricolour atop every home.
“We have been celebrating the Independence Day on a large scale in our schools in the past. The school campus will now resonate with patriotic songs during the ID celebrations,” Agarwal said. A number of events will be organised in all the schools in which students will display their talent. Agarwal said all the reputed schools of Lucknow having more than four lakh students studying there will take part in the events.
All the members present in the meeting took an oath that the campaign will be made a grand one. The meeting was attended by Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, president, City Montessori School, Rita Khanna of Spring Dale College, Sarita Jaiswal of Scholar’s Home, Geetika Kapoor of St Teresa College, Rachit Manas of Brightland School, Saifi Yunus of Eram Group of Institutions, association’s secretary Mala Mehra, principal, Hoerner College Lucknow, and the association’s president Anil Agarwal.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
